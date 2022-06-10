Japan bans exports of trucks, dump trucks, bulldozers to Russia – minister

10 June 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

As a part of its new package of anti-Russian sanctions, Japan will prohibit exports of trucks, dump trucks and bulldozers to Russia, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda told reporters on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In accordance with the cabinet of ministers’ June 7 decision to prohibit exporting to Russia goods that contribute to the development of industrial infrastructure, a ban on deliveries of heavy-duty vehicles, dump trucks, bulldozers and other heavy equipment will be in place from June 17," he said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz