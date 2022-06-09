Azernews.Az

Thursday June 9 2022

Iranian currency rates for June 9

9 June 2022 22:21 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,108 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 9

Iranian rial on June 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,737

52,887

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,077

43,158

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,295

4,288

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,454

4,433

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,064

6,040

1 Indian rupee

INR

541

541

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,019

137,097

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,945

20,802

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,338

31,689

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,539

33,468

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,174

27,190

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,751

2,735

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,451

2,504

1 Russian ruble

RUB

692

677

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,318

30,283

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,552

30,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,326

45,441

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,168

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,794

33,782

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,794

8,803

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,285

6,300

100 Thai baths

THB

121,9742

121,923

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,559

9,556

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,452

33,448

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,108

44,925

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,672

9,744

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,265

14,191

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,899

2,905

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,434

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,283

79,466

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,762

3,746

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,421 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,560 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,264 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 337,000-340,000 rials.

--

