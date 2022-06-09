Iran forces change of gov't agencies' working hours due to electricity shortage

9 June 2022 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

The working hours of government agencies in Iran have been changed, starting from June 11 to August 25, 2022, in order to eliminate the electricity shortage in the country in the summer, Spokesman for Iranian government Ali Bahadori Jahromi said, Trend reports the government’s official website (dolat.ir).

“According to the decision of the Cabinet of Iran, working hours in the country for the reporting period will begin at 07:00 local time (GMT+ 3:30) and end at 13:30,” the spokesman noted.

He also added that of course, a number of steps will be taken during the week to make up for the reduced working hours as a result of the change.

Bahadori Jahromi emphasized that at present, Iran’s power generation capacity is more than 86,000 megawatt-hours. This summer, the daily electricity shortage is expected to be more than 10,000 megawatt-hours.

On June 8, 2022, electricity supply to several government agencies, including two ministries and several branches of the Central Bank of Iran, was suspended in Iran. The reason for the suspension of electricity supply was the failure of government agencies to comply with the warning of the Iranian Energy Ministry to reduce consumption.

