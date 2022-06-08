Iranian firms announce readiness to implement Tajikistan engineering plans

8 June 2022 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian in a meeting with Tajikistan Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said that the Iranian companies are ready to implement technical and engineering projects in Tajikistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mehrabian, who is also the Iranian head of the Joint Iran-Tajikistan Economic Cooperation Commission in his meeting with Rasulzoda said that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei believes that the Iranian and Tajik nations are relatives, announcing the Iranians’ readiness for assisting their Tajik brethren.

He announced the Iranian companies’ conditions, their highly competing prices for offering services, and high quality products.

The prime minister of Tajikistan, for his part, appreciated the hosting of Iran in the ceremony in which 17 cooperation documents were signed, saying that those documents pave the way for a lot broader mutual cooperation.

Kokhir Rasulzoda said that the horizon of the two countries’ cooperation is now broader than ever before, announcing Dushanbe’s readiness for unprecedented economic and business ties.

The prime minister also ensured Mehrabian that he is well aware of the competence and high quality of the technical and engineering services of the Iranian companies at rational prices.

