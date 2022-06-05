Russia-China foreign trade rises by 35 pct in 2021

5 June 2022 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The volume of foreign trade between Russia and China grew by 35% in 2021, surpassing $157 bln, according to Russia’s trade representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Over the past few years, the volume has doubled, last year [we saw] additional 35%. The total volume of trade exceeded $157 bln, this is me summing up trade turnover and services trade," he said, adding that the goal is to bring this figure to $200 bln, but there are difficulties due to the spread of COVID-19 in China and the associated transport restrictions.

Dakhnovsky noted that the bulk of Russian exports include energy and metals. Also, according to the trade representative, agricultural products, timber industry, fertilizers are promising directions for exports.

---

