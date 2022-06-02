Kyrgyzstan invites investors from CIS countries for energy projects

2 June 2022 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan invites investors from CIS countries to participate in the implementation of energy projects, said Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Zhaparov, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers touched upon issues of energy security.

"Among the important energy projects in Kyrgyzstan are the construction and development of the Kambar-Ata hydroelectric power station, as well as small hydroelectric power stations and dozens of new renewable energy stations," Zhaparov said.

He also noted the importance of the agricultural potential of the CIS countries and urgently provide farmers with seeds, fuel, and other resources for fieldwork, especially against the backdrop of rising food prices.

