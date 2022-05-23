Jordan's army kills four smugglers at border with Syria

23 May 2022 09:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Jordanian Armed Forces on Sunday killed four infiltrators who tried to smuggle narcotics from Syria into Jordan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The smugglers were backed by armed groups, the army said, adding that large quantities of narcotics and a rifle were seized.

Since the beginning of 2022, the army said it has thwarted a series of infiltration and smuggling attempts, contributing to limiting the entry of narcotics and prohibited substances into the country.

---