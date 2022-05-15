By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have grown and 18 have decreased in price, compared to May 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,731 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 15 Iranian rial on May 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,505 51,424 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,923 41,939 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,180 4,176 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,313 4,294 1 Danish krone DKK 5,877 5,876 1 Indian rupee INR 543 543 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,562 136,731 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,799 21,783 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,504 32,498 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,527 32,485 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,381 26,298 1 South African rand ZAR 2,598 2,600 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,714 2,712 1 Russian ruble RUB 648 653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,141 29,062 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,171 30,147 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,468 48,692 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,875 33,884 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,740 8,735 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,187 6,187 100 Thai baths THB 120,877 120,932 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,556 9,551 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,723 32,770 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,731 43,725 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,727 9,729 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,888 13,981 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,874 2,870 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,434 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,068 80,217 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,361 3,362 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,005 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,521 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,851 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,811 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,406 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

