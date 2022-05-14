By Trend

Qatar’s Foreign Minister said that his country would support a nuclear deal that is fair for all parties, because it would have a positive implication for the region, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani who is in Tehran in the company of a high-profile delegation headed by the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday.

He said that his conversations with Iranian officials focused on establishing regional stability and entering a regional dialogue.

The nuclear talks in Vienna are in a crucial stage, the foreign minister said, adding that he had emphasized Qatar’s position of support for reaching a deal.

We support reaching a deal which is fair for all parties, because it would have a positive implication for the region, he noted.

The central element is the regional dialogue and the nuclear deal is a supporting element to help establish stability in the region, he added.

