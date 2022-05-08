By Trend

Georgia takes a number of important steps toward the digitization of agriculture, Georgian Minister of Agriculture, Otar Shamugia, said at an international conference, Trend reports via Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia.

During International conference Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture, Shamugia noted that main Georgia’s achievements in agricultural digitization are:

- operating an electronic system for exchanging information with farmers and entrepreneurs, registering the harvest of grapes on the basis of a unified electronic platform;

- issuing certificates and permits through electronic systems;

- development of digital platforms to improve extension services;:02

- registration of pastures and posting them on a digital map by the National Agency of Public Registry of Georgia.

“We are actively discussing such issues as satellite and aerial photography of crops, identification of water shortages in agricultural crops and identification of uncultivated lands”, Shamugia added.

International conference Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

