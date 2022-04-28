By Trend

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Trafigura Company’s Executive Chairman and CEO Jeremy Weir, primeminister.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During the meeting, the parties debated prospects for cooperation in the sphere of renewable energy sources, decarbonization of the economy, hydrocarbon sales, transport and logistics sector, etc. The Kazakh PM expressed interest in a mutually profitable partnership upon the expertise and capabilities of the company in the global markets to raise the country’s economic efficiency.

---

