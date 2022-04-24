By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to carry out work on the modernization of the manufacturing facilities of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, carefully study the international markets of petroleum products, and develop mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

He stated this at a meeting of the Government of Turkmenistan.

After hearing the report of Deputy Prime Minister Shahim Abdrakhmanov, Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that one of the priorities of state policy is the implementation of the energy strategy of Turkmenistan aimed at modernizing the domestic oil and gas industry through the introduction of innovative technologies.

In this regard, the Head of state addressed to the Deputy Prime Minister a number of specific instructions related to the continuation of work in this direction.

