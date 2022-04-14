By Trend

Turkey has integrated a new radar into its Anka unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to deploy drones in the Black Sea to detect floating naval mines that have been found recently in the Black Sea, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), made the related statement via his Twitter account Tuesday, saying that this particular drone will be used to detect mines so they can be defused by Turkey’s elite Underwater Defense (SAS) teams.

Demir said that they integrated the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) into the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)-made Anka UCAVs already added to the Turkish Naval Forces Command (DzKK) inventory.

The SAR was developed by Turkish defense giant Aselsan and is an airborne radar system used for high-resolution ground imaging and detection of moving targets on the ground.

SAR systems are valuable in airborne surveillance applications, allowing for effective 24/7 imaging under all kinds of adverse weather conditions.

---

