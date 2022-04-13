By Trend

Georgia plans to organize a business forum in Kazakhstan in the nearest future, Chairman of Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“It is important to organize a trade mission to Kazakhstan in order to show local importers the opportunities on Georgian market,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, business forum between Georgia and Kazakhstan was held in Georgia's Tbilisi from April 6 through April 8, 2022.

About 30 Kazakh and more than 100 Georgian companies participated in the forum. The members of the delegation held B2B meetings with the representatives of the Georgian business sector. The parties signed several export contracts as well.

The forum aimed at deepening economic and trade relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia by establishing new partnerships. Kazakh Trade and Economic Mission to Georgia is organized by the Kazakh Center for Trade Policy Development (QazTrade), and supported by Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union.

---

