By Trend

Croatia will expel some Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with NATO and the EU in the wake of events in Ukraine, Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We will do it (expel some Russian diplomats from Croatia - TASS) out of solidarity [with NATO and the EU] and in response to recent developments," Grlic-Radman said.

---