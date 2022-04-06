By Trend

Georgia plans to increase tourism marketing campaign in Germany, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Mariam Kvrivishvili, said, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry.

The issue was discussed between Deputy Minister Kvrivishvili, the Economy Attaché of the German Embassy in Georgia Sarah Zielonka, and the Head of the Development Cooperation Service at the Embassy of Germany Lidija Christmann.

According to Georgia’s deputy minister, Germany is a strategic tourist market for Georgia and the tourist flow from this country is returning to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic rate, which is due to the increase in direct air traffic from Germany.

Meanwhile, Condor Airlines, a German charter airline, will start operating regular flights to Georgia’s Tbilisi from Frankfurt on May 1, 2022.

Another low-cost airline from Germany, Eurowings, will operate regular flights on the Stuttgart - Tbilisi - Stuttgart route from July 19, 2022.

Hungarian low-cost, WizzAir, already resumed flights from German Berlin to Georgia’s Kutaisi in November 2021.

