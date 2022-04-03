By Trend

Georgia reported 217 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, and 5 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 107 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 34 cases, and the Guria region with 23 cases.

A total of 13 061 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 9 714 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 3 347 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,66%, while 2,88% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1 649 222, among them 1 627 958 people recovered and 16 756 died.

