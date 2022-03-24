By Trend

Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko submitted his own resignation, Trend reports citing with reference to the Ukrainian media.

Information on the reasons for the resignation is not yet available. According to the report, he announced this to the employees in the evening.

After voting in the Verkhovna Rada for the resignation, the duties of the minister will be assigned to his first deputy Taras Vysotsky.

