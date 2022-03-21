By Trend

On March 20-21, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev first ever official visit of Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Kyrgyzstan will take place, Trend reports citing Kabar.

As part of the official visit, which will be paid in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, negotiations will be held with President Sadyr Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov and Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

The talks will focus on the status and prospects for expanding Kyrgyz-Saudi relations, with an emphasis on trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as on further cooperation within the framework of international organizations and regional associations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz