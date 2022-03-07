By Trend

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Trend reports citing Turkish ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, in particular the immediate ceasefire, stabilization and humanitarian assistance.

Hulusi Akar stressed the need for a ceasefire, albeit for a certain period of time, to ensure a safe evacuation and improve the humanitarian situation.

The minister voiced expectations regarding the security of Turkish citizens who could not be evacuated and whose evacuation is ongoing.

Turkey, as before, is ready to contribute to the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the establishment of peace and tranquility, Hulusi Akar stressed.

