The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey amounted to $3.3 billion from January through October 2021, compared to $2.5 billion during the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Turkey in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 4 percent during the reporting period, compared to 3.6 percent during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkey amounted to $2.3 billion from January through October 2021, compared to $1.7 billion during the same period of 2020.

Turkey’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s exports amounted to 4.8 percent during the reporting period of 2021, compared to 4.5 percent during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Turkey amounted to nearly $953.3 million over the reporting period, compared to $785.9 million during the same period of 2020.

Turkey’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s imports amounted to 2.9 percent during the reporting period of 2021, compared to 2.4 percent during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $82.1 billion over the period from January through October 2021, which indicates an increase of 14 percent as compared to $72.05 billion during the same period last year.

