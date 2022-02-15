By Trend

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Qatar in the coming days to attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Qatar will host a summit of top natural gas exporters including Iran in the coming days.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in a meeting on Jan 27, 2022, submitted an official invitation of the Qatari Emir to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Earlier, the Iranian president said that the expansion of relations between the neighboring countries can build security.

President Raisi said that the producing countries need to boost cooperation and convergence in energy policies.

Noting that the priority of the new Iranian government is to expand relations with the neighboring and regional countries, the president said that Iran believes that further regional cooperation would serve the peace, security, and progress in the region.

---

