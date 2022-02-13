By Trend

The European Union is not withdrawing its diplomatic presence from Ukraine, its foreign policy chief said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The EU and its member states are coordinating their actions in view of the current threats on Ukraine. Our diplomatic missions are not closing. They remain in Kyiv and continue to operate in support to EU citizens and in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

