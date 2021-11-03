By Trend

The launch of the 3 + 3 format would help to increase trust in the interstate relations, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“We support the idea of creating the 3 + 3 regional consultative mechanisms with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia, and Iran,” Zakharova said.

The spokesperson added that it is time to implement these plans.

“Development of multilateral regional cooperation meets the interests of all participants involved in this format,” Zakharova said. “We think that its launch will help to increase confidence in the interstate relations, to resolve existing contradictions, and to reveal the economic and transport potential of the region.”

The spokesperson said that the format can and must bring solutions to both old problems and offer solutions to new challenges.

---

