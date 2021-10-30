By Trend

It is due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that health has been linked with development in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday underlining that the country's healthcare sector has immense investment opportunities.

Addressing the inaugural session of CII Asia Health 2021 Summit, Mr Mandaviya urged the private sector to invest in the Indian healthcare sector, saying the country has the potential to become a hub of international health tourism.

"Earlier health meant only treatment but development has now been linked to health. Only a healthy society can become a prosperous country and this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's primary thinking," he said. The theme of the summit is 'transforming healthcare for a better tomorrow'.

Emphasising that preventive care is an essential component of the health sector, he said that initiatives such as Khelo India and yoga play a vital role in realising the aim of a healthy society.

The minister said the government is committed to access, affordability, accountability, adoption and awareness for a better future of healthcare sector and has been working diligently to achieve these objectives.

He said the Indian health sector has immense investment opportunities.

