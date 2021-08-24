By Trend

Armenia is ready to open regional communications with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the presentation of the government program at the parliament’s meeting, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"As Armenia should get a road to Russia and Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan, so Azerbaijan should get a road for communications with its eastern regions [from exclave Nakhchivan to the main territory of the country] through the territory of Armenia," Pashinyan stressed.

---

