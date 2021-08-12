By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish Football Federation has banned unvaccinated fans from entering the country’s stadiums, local media reported on August 10.

The Federation stated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conditions for the entrance to the stadiums have been re-determined to protect the public health.

According to the new rules, spectators with both doses of the vaccination (after 14 days from the last vaccination date) and people who have recovered from COVID-19 after the completion of the isolation processes will be allowed to enter the stadium.

People under the age of 12 can enter stadiums with the negative results of PCR tests taken no earlier than 48 hours. However, this group of people must complete vaccination schedule within 60 days for entering stadiums.

People who purchased combined tickets before the effective date of the instruction and did not complete the vaccination schedule will be able to enter stadiums only after providing a negative PCR test result which is taken maximum 48 hours prior the competition.

However, if the holders of these tickets do not complete the vaccination program within 60 days, they will not be able to enter the stadiums, the Football Federation warned.

It was reminded that in order to protect public health, spectators of the visiting team will not be hosted during the 2021-2022 season.

The entrances to the Protocol and to the Press Boxes in the stadiums will be subject to the admission conditions of spectators, the instruction concluded.

