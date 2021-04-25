By Trend

"We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism: Turkish foreign minister on US president's statement on Armenian claims," Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Anadolu.

"Turkey has nothing to learn from anybody about its own past"

US President Jozeph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

