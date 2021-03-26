By Trend

Georgia has reported 419 new cases of coronavirus, 307 recoveries and six deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 29,341 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 18,964 of the 29,341 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,377 were PCR tests.

The new 419 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 203 cases

Adjara - 26 cases

Imereti - 64 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 27 cases

Shida Kartli - 22 cases

Guria - 16 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 18 cases

Kakheti - 9 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 13 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 17 cases.

The country has had 279,446 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 271,585 of the 279,446 patients have recovered, while 3,738 have died of the virus.

Currently 4,097 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

