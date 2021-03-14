By Trend

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced that the country’s economic growth has been 2.2% in the first nine months of the current Iranian Year (will end on March 20, 2021) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Trend reports citing İRNA.

According to the public relations office of the CBI, the preliminary calculations of the Bank show the GDP of the country has reached 4806.3 trillion rials, which shows a 2.2% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

It is noteworthy that the GDP growth was -2.9% in spring, but reached 5.2 and 3.9 percent in summer and autumn.

The oil-free GDP of the country was -0.6% and reached 3.2 and 2.9 percent in summer and autumn. Based on this, the oil-free economic growth of Iran has been 1.9% in the first nine of the current Iranian year.

The year’s second and third seasons’ economic growth show that the Iranian economy has passed the tough times and is going out of depression and entering growing period again.

