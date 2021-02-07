By Trend

No case of reinfection with Covid-19 is confirmed in Georgia, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, more than 30 suspicious samples were examined. Genetic studies continue into 2 cases.

Georgia reported 602 coronavirus cases, 569 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show. The positivity rate for the last 7 days stands at 3. 74%.