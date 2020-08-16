By Trend

Turkish authorities in Lebanon suggested repairing a mosque damaged by the explosion and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay embraced the project and also asked about repairing a local church.

"Our approach shows our sensitivity to Lebanon's integrity," said Maviş.

"Lebanon's integrity is important for Turkey. For us, Lebanon is a whole with its Christians, Muslims, Assyrians and Armenians. Turkey is ready to do whatever it can to protect this integrity."

The powerful explosion rocked Beirut on Aug. 4 after a neglected stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse ignited.

The blast wave killed at least 177 people and flattened nearby buildings, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

It came at a time when Lebanon was dealing with a severe financial crisis along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Wednesday that property damage from the explosion could cost more than $15 billion, according to the official Lebanese News Agency.

