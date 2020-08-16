By Trend

Export of wood and furniture from Turkey to world markets dropped by 5.2 percent from January through June 2020 and made up $2.5 billion, Turkey's Trade Ministry told Trend .

According to the ministry, Turkey’s wood and furniture export for the reporting period amounted to 3.3 percent of the country’s total export.

"In June 2020, Turkey exported wood and furniture worth $459.8 million to foreign markets, which is an increase by 32.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s wood and furniture export in June 2020 amounted to 3.4 percent of the country's total export.

Turkey exported the wood and furniture worth $5.4 billion from June 2019 through June 2020.

---

