Israeli researchers have developed a serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies, Tel Aviv University (TAU) in central Israel said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The test was developed for a joint research with the Israeli military to examine soldiers' morbidity rates.

The soldiers testing, which began on Thursday, identifies those who have been exposed to the virus, as well as soldiers who have developed antibodies and possibly resistance to the virus.

This will help the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ensure the operational competence of the units and prepare for another virus outbreak.

The test developed by TAU researchers allows to identify asymptomatic infected population, as well as those previously exposed to the virus.

This test is similar to a regular blood test, providing reliable and accurate results in just an hour.

With this test, antibodies could be detected even months after exposure to the virus and symptom development.

