By Trend

Georgia is impressively coping with the challenges caused by coronavirus, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan said in an online meeting held with Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaridze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Degnan said that the infection spread curve in the country is stable, which was facilitated by the correct steps taken by the government at the very first stage of the coronavirus spread in the country.

"The US Embassy is monitoring the current situation in Georgia. The country spares no effort to stop the spread of the infection and prevent a peak that will be difficult for the healthcare system. The government has done a very good job, not only in terms of treatment of infected people, but also in raising public awareness", said Degnan.

Meanwhile, the US government has announced a rapid response grant program for Georgian civil society organisations, civic movements and citizen groups to help the country respond to challenges caused by COVID-19 virus in a timely manner.

Grants will range between $500-$5,000.