By Trend

The priority of the Georgian government is the creation of new jobs, said Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia at a government meeting on December 30, 2019, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

According to the prime minister, the main tasks of the government in 2020 is primarily the development of the private sector and creation of new, competitive business structures.

Gakharia noted five percent economic growth over the last ten months of 2019, an increase in foreign direct investment by 14 percent in the third quarter of 2019, and a steady growth in the country's tourism segment.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of the systematic land registration program, which starts in 2020 and last for three years.

"I would like to emphasize once again that the land is one of the key economic assets and this issue shall be in focus to ensure economic development of the country," he said.

Gakharia also touched on the issue of accelerated privatization, adding that the project “100 real estate for business” is very important for Georgia.

According to the prime minister, within the framework of this project, 28 units of real estate were sold in just a few weeks, and the attracted amount exceeds 45 million lari ($15.7 million).

“This project will bring even greater benefits to the country's economy,” Gakharia said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz