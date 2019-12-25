By Trend

Kazakhstan and Russia will continue work on Kazakhstan getting back part of land currently being rented by Russia within the framework of agreement for the rent of Baikonur Cosmodrome, a representative of Russia’s State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS told Trend.

On December 12, 2019 Kazakhstan’s Senate has ratified the protocol on introduction of amendments to the agreement for the rent of Baikonur Cosmodrome made with Russia’s government on December 10, 1994.

According to ROSCOSMOS representative, the ratified intergovernmental protocol was signed on November 9, 2017 in accordance to agreement reached during the third meeting of Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Baikonur Complex.

The ratification from Russian party is not required, the official noted.

"The subject of the protocol is the redefinition of land coordinates occupied by facilities of Baikonur complex. In particular, four land areas, which hold houses of the Akai and Toretam villages residents adjacent to the borders of the city of Baikonur were removed from the lease and returned to the Kazakh side," the official said.

Furthermore, as noted by representative, due to the lack of future use prospects, at the initiative of the Russian side, the land used for base for the fall of the separated parts of launch in Akmola city was removed from the lease.

"Work on the refinement of coordinates and leasing of certain land areas not used by Russia in the course of space activities at the Baikonur Cosmodrome will continue in the future taking into consideration interests of both parties," the official said.

As noted earlier by the Kazakh media, the amendments oversee Kazakhstan getting back four land areas in Kyzylorda region, which are being used for construction of West Europe – West China transit corridor, Almaty – Moscow railway route, Beyneu – Shymkent pipeline, and development of Tyuratam settlement.

Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city is the administrative and living center of major Baikonur Cosmodrome. The city and the Cosmodrome together create a Baikonur complex, which Russia is renting from Kazakhstan till 2050.

