Ireland exported a total of 7.35 billion euros (about 8.13 billion U.S. dollars) worth of goods to China in the first 10 months of this year, up by nearly 77 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the latest figures released by the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the first 10 months of this year, China was the fifth largest goods export market of Ireland, ranking after the United States (39 billion euros), Belgium (13.8 billion euros), Britain (13.1 billion euros), and Germany (11.2 billion euros), whereas in the same period last year China only ranked as the eighth largest goods export market of Ireland, showed the CSO figures.

In contrast with its exports to China, Ireland's imports from China witnessed a year-on-year drop of 1.25 percent to 4.33 billion euros in the first 10 months of this year.

The trade surplus that Ireland enjoyed over China in the first 10 months of this year stood at slightly over 3 billion euros, said the CSO. (1 euro=1.107 U.S. dollars).

