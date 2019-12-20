By Trend

Armenia has no evidence of the so-called "genocide", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Dec. 20 referring to Turkish media.

“Ankara has repeatedly called on Armenia to open archives to investigate the events of 1915, but they do not open archives,” the president said.

"The reason that Armenia does not open archives is that there was no "genocide" of Armenians," the Turkish president said.

President Erdogan added that Turkey has over 1.5 million archival documents on the events of 1915.

On Dec. 12, US senators unanimously adopted the resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution and characterized the decision as politicized and harmful to the relations between the two countries.

On Dec. 13, US ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the adoption of the resolution in the US Senate recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire.

Earlier, Satterfield was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the adoption of the draft resolution in the US House of Representatives.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey, the Ottoman Empire, committed the so-called "genocide” in 1915 against Armenians living in Anatolia.

