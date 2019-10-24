By Trend

Lithuania and Kazakhstan have traditionally enjoyed cooperation in a wide range of areas of mutual interest, a source in Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the bilateral trade volume is highly impressive.

"It exceeded $ 1.5 billion for two years in a row. The figure exceeds even Kazakhstan’s trade volume with some neighboring countries," the source said.

He further added, that countries’ governments, municipalities, universities, and business communities efficiently promote economic cooperation.

"Honorary Consuls also play a significant role in this field. Eight Honorary Consulates of Lithuania operate in the largest cities of Kazakhstan, and Kazakhstan has opened two Honorary Consulates in Lithuania," he said.

Lithuania and Kazakhstan have enjoyed a close relationship in the fields of transport and logistics, the source said.

"Transit of cargo flows from China to Western Europe via Kazakhstan and Lithuania is growing dynamically and rapidly. Other major areas of our cooperation include agriculture, fertilizers, food industry, construction materials, and hi-tech. The bilateral trade volume exceeded $1.5 billion. In addition, technological progress has opened up new opportunities," the official added.

He further noted that this year Lithuania expects over 300 trains from China and Kazakhstan will use the transport infrastructure of Lithuania to reach Europe.

"An increase in the number of connectivity projects in both countries is also of great importance," the source said.

Talking about the future of bilateral relations of the countries, the source highlighted three major forces that are driving positive progress in bilateral relationship.

---

