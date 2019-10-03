By Trend

The meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Heads of the CIS countries will be held in Ashgabat on October 10-11, 2019, Trend reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS member-states and the convention on the transfer of execution of sentences not associated with deprivation of liberty are planned to be submitted for consideration of the presidents.

The views on pressing issues of the international agenda will be exchanged at a meeting of the Ministerial Council on October 10. The parties will adopt a program of action to enhance partnership among the foreign ministries of the CIS member-states, consider the issues related to the Games of the CIS countries, ensure the information security of the CIS member-states, create a joint communications system for the armed forces, fight against illicit trafficking in drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

Moreover, the ministers agree on a number of documents. First of all, this is a draft appeal to the peoples of the CIS countries and the world community in connection with the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people during the 1941-1945 war, as well as the documents regulating, in particular, cooperation in the fight against corruption, the fight against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, the development of information exchange among competent bodies in the field of security and law and order in the fight against crime.

The views on interaction within the CIS are expected to be exchanged and the issue of the CIS chairmanship in 2020 is expected to be discussed at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State on October 11, the CIS Executive Committee said.

Turkmenistan presides over the CIS this year. While referring to the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005.

Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on a visa-free regime with the CIS countries in 1999.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz