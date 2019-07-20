By Trend

The prices of 24 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 14 other currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 20 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,303 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,506 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,781 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,477 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,900 1 Danish krone DKK 6,312 1 Indian rupee INR 610 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,934 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,257 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,993 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,133 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,405 1 South African rand ZAR 3,014 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,430 1 Russian ruble RUB 667 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,571 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,873 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,719 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,390 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,904 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,023 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,104 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,355 100 Thai bahts THB 10,216 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,716 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,303 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,960 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,595 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 3,017 1 Afghan afghani AFN 525 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,739 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,181 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 134,811 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,550 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,132 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,919 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials.

