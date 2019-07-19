By Trend

A two-day meeting of the Council for Health Cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) began its work in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on July 19, Trend reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the event discuss implementation of the decisions of the highest bodies of the CIS adopted in the field of health care, particularly on the prevention and treatment of diabetes and the prevention of the spread of tuberculosis.

In addition, the results of the activities of the working group on the issues of medical and sanitary-epidemiological support of civil aviation flights will be summed up.

Furthermore, a discussion will be held on the activities of the Association of Directors of the Centers and Institutes of Oncology and X-ray Radiology of the CIS and Eurasia (ADIOR of the CIS and EA), as well as on the use of monitoring of tobacco usage as one of the strategic tools for protecting the youth from an addiction to smoking and the harmful effects of tobacco.

Particular attention will be paid to the prospects for the integration of national e-health systems and the draft model law "On organ donation" for the CIS states.

---

