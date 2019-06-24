By Trend

Turkey and Russia are discussing the date of transferring Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Turkey bought the S-400 missile systems and won’t back off, he said.

He noted that Ankara had once applied to the US for the purchase of Patriot air defense systems, but received no answer.

On June 21, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey on July 15 this year to be timed to the third anniversary of the military coup attempt.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems in July 2019, which is earlier than scheduled. He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

