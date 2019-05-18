By Trend
The prices of 28 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 4 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,923 rials.
|
Foreign currency
|
Iranian rial
|
USD
|
42,000
|
GBP
|
53,418
|
CHF
|
41,552
|
SEK
|
4,356
|
NOK
|
4,776
|
DKK
|
6,276
|
INR
|
598
|
AED
|
11,437
|
KWD
|
138,054
|
PKR 100
|
28,303
|
JPY 100
|
38,329
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
CAD
|
31,187
|
NZD
|
27,402
|
ZAR
|
2,910
|
TRY
|
6,937
|
RUB
|
650
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
IQD 100
|
3,527
|
SYP
|
82
|
AUD
|
28,822
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
SGD
|
30,492
|
BDT 100
|
49,882
|
LKR 10
|
2,389
|
MMK
|
28
|
NPR 100
|
37,141
|
LYD
|
30,010
|
CNY
|
6,172
|
MYR
|
10,058
|
THB 100
|
131,950
|
KRW 1000
|
35,155
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
EUR
|
46,923
|
KZT 100
|
11,061
|
GEL
|
15,301
|
IDR 1000
|
2,896
|
AFN
|
531
|
BYN
|
20,193
|
AZN
|
24,706
|
PHP 100
|
79,713
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
TMT
|
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 148,153 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 120,290 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,126 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 164,000-167,000 rials.
