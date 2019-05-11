By Trend
The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,176 rials.
|
USD
|
42,000
|
GBP
|
54,595
|
CHF
|
41,507
|
SEK
|
4,370
|
NOK
|
4,817
|
DKK
|
6,320
|
INR
|
601
|
AED
|
11,437
|
KWD
|
137,950
|
PKR 100
|
29,701
|
JPY
|
38,255
|
HKD
|
5,352
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
CAD
|
31,301
|
NZD
|
27,711
|
ZAR
|
2,967
|
TRY
|
7,022
|
RUB
|
645
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
IQD 100
|
3,527
|
SYP
|
82
|
AUD
|
29,409
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
BHD
|
111,705
|
SGD
|
30,826
|
BDT 100
|
49,754
|
LKR 10
|
2,383
|
MMK
|
28
|
NPR 100
|
37,342
|
LYD
|
30,184
|
CNY
|
6,155
|
MYR
|
10,097
|
THB 100
|
133,138
|
KRW 1000
|
35,751
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
EUR
|
47,176
|
KZT 100
|
11,054
|
GEL
|
15,318
|
IDR 1000
|
2,930
|
AFN
|
537
|
BYN
|
19,996
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
PHP 100
|
80,479
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
TMT
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 172,428 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,875 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 98,714 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-174,000 rials.
