By Trend

Turkey’s trade with Israel increased by $133.770 million and totaled at $1,595.932 million during the first quarter of 2019, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"Turkish exports to Israel for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $1,089.849 million, and imports from Israel amounted to $506.083 million," the ministry said.

It was noted that trade between Turkey and Israel increased by $76.975 million and amounted to $618.016 million in March 2019.

"In March 2019, Turkish exports to Israel amounted to $453.726 million, while imports from Israel amounted to $164.290 million," the ministry said.

The total turnover of Turkey in March 2019 amounted to $34.5 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz