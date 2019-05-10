By Trend

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani has called on for daily monitoring of the market, to confront high prices of consumer goods.

"Consumers and Producers Protection Organization should create structure for the highly consumed 100 basic items and monitor the market prices, as well as control productions from their production to distribution," he said, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

Rahmani requested the organization to review the reason for price hike of items such as canned tuna, rice, pasta and etc.

Following the rise of consumer prices of food items, tuna cans have become rare in chain stores, while the prices of some brands jumped more than 60 percent.

Rahmani went on to say that wholesale should be better controlled, better - through a monitoring structure.

"The atmosphere indicates that psychological war is moving faster than economic war, and those who created this tension, have affected the market as well," he noted.

