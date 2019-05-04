By Trend

In March 2019, the volume of cargo transshipment from Georgia through the ports of Turkey amounted to 695,283 tons, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The ministry noted that in March 2019 the volume of cargo transshipment from Georgia by ships flying the Turkish flag amounted to 437,253 tons, while ships flying flags of other countries accounted to 4,258,030 tons of cargo.

According to the ministry, during the reported period, no ships transshipping cargo arrived at Turkish ports from Georgia flying the Georgian flag.

In 2018, the volume of cargo transshipment from Georgia through Turkish ports amounted to 2,105,856 tons.

In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, the gross registered tonnage of which amounted to 69.218 million tons.

During this period, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports.

The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag during the period amounted to 10.799 million tons, and vessels under the flags of other countries accounted for 58.419 million tons of cargo.

In the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships, the gross registered tonnage of which amounted to 190.350 million tons.

In the 1Q2019, most of the ships arrived at the ports of Izmit (1,400) and Aliaga (861 vessels).

