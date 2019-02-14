By Trend

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami announced that the country is going to buy a number of aircrafts.

Eslami made the announcement, referring to the special channel opened for Iran to purchase airplanes, Trend reports via Mehr news agency.

Eslami refused to answer whether the desired aircrafts are new or second-hand, saying that "there are no new or second-hand aircraft; they are very good planes."

On February 2, Iran Air CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi, pointing out that the company had been working on a special channel for aircraft purchase before the INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

"I hope, that along with that, the financial channel for aviation will also be launched," he said at the time.

INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) is a mechanism, created to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran, allowing European companies to trade with the Islamic Republic without being hit by the sanctions.

